Renae Lawrence has earned a normal life

13 years on from attempting to smuggle heroin into Australia, Renae Lawrence has returned home for good. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty

One of the most profound and wise comments to emerge during Renae Lawrence's release from a Bali prison came from her jailer this week.

She committed a crime, she has paid the price and she deserves the same as everyone else. A normal life. She doesn't need to be punished forever.

And one of the most touching moments came when, asked kindly by an official how she felt about being freed, Lawrence, for the first time since her arrest and trial all those years ago, was overwhelmed publicly by emotion.

"A bit scared", she said quietly, welling up in tears and rubbing her face. In the background, a female jail official cried openly.

Of course she was scared. For the first time in almost 14 years she was about to step into the outside world, a place and a home country she barely knows.

And by the time, 30 minutes later, she walked out the front doors of Bangli jail Lawrence had composed herself. She appeared calm and confident. At least on the outside. She held her head high, no scarf over her face.

Renae Lawrence arrived in Newcastle Airport on Thursday, after almost 13 years in a Bali prison. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty

Her life, since a monumentally stupid decision to traffic heroin, has been dictated by a jail routine.

A place where you know, every day, what time you will get up, what time the cell doors will be unlocked, the roll call routine, what limited tasks you need to perform that day, what personalities you will need to negotiate and pretty much how the day will go. Like the rest of us.

Except, for 14 years, she has done that within the confines of four walls where many of the decisions of life are made for you. She will no doubt be overwhelmed when she has to find a new path in life.

Its all too easy to say that Lawrence trafficked heroin and that she deserves what she got. But some of the comments this week, as she prepared to walk free, have been downright vicious and unfair.

Lawrence got a 20-year-sentence. That is fact. What else is fact is that each year she had months shaved off her sentence by the awarding of remissions for good behaviour.

Every prisoner in Indonesia gets them, bar those on life sentences. So, with remissions, she needed to serve 13 years and seven months. And she did.

Renae Lawrence arrived in Newcastle with her mother Bev Waterman on Thursday. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

What is also fact is that many of the conspirators arrested in Australia in the wake of the Bali Nine case, those involved in the very same heroin smuggling racket, but who got caught in Australia not Indonesia, got much more lenient sentences and have been free for years.

No one is suggesting that Lawrence should not have been punished harshly. Of course she should have been.

But as Bangli jail governor, Made Suwendra, said: "All ex prisoners deserve to get a normal life. It's their human right. We understand that she committed a crime. However, it was one case. I don't think we have to punish her for the whole of her life. Everyone has a right to a normal life."

He even went so far as to say that he hoped the people and Government of Australia would accept her and treat her like any other citizen.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton scotched any hope of that, saying he had no sympathy and that she deserves no credit for the time served in Indonesia when it comes time to front a Gosford court on outstanding car theft matters, probably at the end of the year.

Lawrence did the crime and the time, and now we must allow her to get back to living her own life. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty

Here's a thing Minister Dutton. It's a well-known convention that the political and judicial arms of Government should be separate.

Australian politicians should not be telling courts what to do before a case has even come before them.

Certainly that's what our Government says repeatedly when anyone suggests they should advocate more for Australian citizens arrested and on trial overseas.

The Australian courts will deal with Lawrence according to the law, not based on what a politician says about her case before it even hits the law list.

Unfortunately for Lawrence she will never be able to dodge the court of public opinion. Views on her crime and her freedom will always be polarised. That's the world we live in.

But, as Made Suwendra says, she deserves a chance now to make a life for herself outside of jail.

Cindy Wockner is a senior journalist for News Corp.