Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Renee Holmes and Kev on Lammermoor Beach
Renee Holmes and Kev on Lammermoor Beach
News

Renee and Kev aren’t going in anytime soon

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 11:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RENEE Holmes from Cooee Bay was taking her dog Kev for a walk on Lammermoor Beach during her vacation from working as a teacher’s aide at St Brendans College.

Since she moved from Broome in Western Australia two years ago, Mrs Holmes hasn’t gone beyond dipping her feet in the shallows.

“I’m very wary of sharks,” she said.

“In Western Australia, we’d see them 20 feet offshore.

“It’s a bit naive to think they’re not just out there.”

Having said that, Mrs Holmes doesn’t think the sharks are cruising to eat humans, and she’s not an advocate for drum netting.

“There’s got to be a different way to patrol for them or do some surveillance,” she said.

“Yes, I value human life over sharks.

“But I think there’s more chance of getting stung by a box jellyfish or bitten by a snake, than coming across a shark in its territory.”

shark traps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Shirts raise the volume for hearing impaired kids

    premium_icon Shirts raise the volume for hearing impaired kids

    News It’s an excuse to don a hawaiian shirt and help kids in need while doing it — what’s stopping you?

    RACQ Capricorn Rescue launches a new partnership

    premium_icon RACQ Capricorn Rescue launches a new partnership

    News More funding to power the rescue helicopter that is tasked, on average, three times...

    Renewed calls for high school at Gracemere

    premium_icon Renewed calls for high school at Gracemere

    News Proposed changes to the Rockhampton Region’s divisional boundaries has renewed...

    Drink-driver crashes head-on into tree

    premium_icon Drink-driver crashes head-on into tree

    News A 73-YEAR-OLD woman was not wearing a seatbelt when she drove drunk and crashed...