Renee and Kev aren’t going in anytime soon

RENEE Holmes from Cooee Bay was taking her dog Kev for a walk on Lammermoor Beach during her vacation from working as a teacher’s aide at St Brendans College.

Since she moved from Broome in Western Australia two years ago, Mrs Holmes hasn’t gone beyond dipping her feet in the shallows.

“I’m very wary of sharks,” she said.

“In Western Australia, we’d see them 20 feet offshore.

“It’s a bit naive to think they’re not just out there.”

Having said that, Mrs Holmes doesn’t think the sharks are cruising to eat humans, and she’s not an advocate for drum netting.

“There’s got to be a different way to patrol for them or do some surveillance,” she said.

“Yes, I value human life over sharks.

“But I think there’s more chance of getting stung by a box jellyfish or bitten by a snake, than coming across a shark in its territory.”