Renee Zellweger reduced to tears

In 15 years at #TIFF I have never seen a standing ovation like the one for Renee Zellweger at JUDY. I started this about a minute into it and it only stopped because she made us. pic.twitter.com/NGXWLMbDxm — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) September 11, 2019

Zellweger was overcome with emotion after the premiere of her new film, Judy, at the Toronto International Film Festival. The three-minute ovation only stopped because the Oscar winner, already in tears, implored everyone to sit down, reported the Toronto Sun.

"OK, quit it, you're messing up my make-up," she joked.

Variety writer Janelle Riley said on Twitter that in 15 years at TIFF, she had never seen such a reaction.

Entertainment Weekly's Joey Nolfi tweeted: "Renee Zellweger is crying. I'm crying. Everyone is f**king crying and Judy is a soaring, emotional wallop of a comeback for its star."

Zellweger plays the title role in the Judy Garland biopic which covers the troubled star's final months, specifically her 1969 five-week run of sold-out shows in London where she meets her fifth husband Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock).

The movie will be released in Australia on October 10 and a new trailer was released yesterday.

Judy is directed by Rupert Goold (True Story) and also stars Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon, Bella Ramsey and Jessie Buckley.

Zellweger has been earning rave plaudits for her performance with critics predicting a fourth Oscar nomination. She was previously nominated for Bridget Jones' Diary and for playing Roxie Hart in Chicago, and won one for Cold Mountain.

Zellweger uses her own voice to sing Garland's iconic songs in the film.

Joe Utichi from Deadline wrote: "Renee Zellweger is back, baby. She brings the house down in Judy. A towering performance that leaves you with shivers down the spine."