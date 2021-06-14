Renewable energy rise to see CQ family bills slashed

Renewable energy sources could be the way of the future for Central Queensland families.

Central Queensland families can expect their bills to be slashed thanks to renewable energy, according to one of the state’s leading energy strategists.

Stephanie Gray said today the Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) confirmed regional Queensland households would see regulated retail electricity prices decrease by 7.3 per cent for a typical customer from July.

“The influx of cheap solar and wind energy is driving down electricity prices for all regional Queenslanders,” said Ms Gray.

“Yesterday we saw the Queensland government allocate a further $1.5 billion dollars to build and operate new clean energy projects and it’s announcements like this that will keep Queenslanders seeing savings for years to come.

“Queensland has some of the world’s best solar resources, and in North Queensland, some of Australia’s best wind resources that tend to blow in the afternoon and evening when the sun is going down.

“Moving forward abundant and clean renewable energy can be one of Queensland’s key competitive advantages and help turbocharge more local industries and manufacturing.”

Ms Gray said the next step was for the State Government to invest in more clean energy storage, like big batteries or pumped hydro.

“So that none of this cheap solar energy goes to waste and we can be powered by renewables around the clock,” she said.

