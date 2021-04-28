Renewables critical in Queensland Resources Council showcase

QEC chair Kim Wainwright with QEM Limited managing director Gavin Loyden and Aaron Dhal, Partner at McCullough Robertson, at the QRC's investment showcase.

QEC chair Kim Wainwright with QEM Limited managing director Gavin Loyden and Aaron Dhal, Partner at McCullough Robertson, at the QRC's investment showcase.

The role critical minerals like H-Hydrogen will play in lowering world carbon emissions was front and centre this week at the Queensland Exploration Council renewable energy technologies showcase.

With Queensland’s huge potential to provide the critical and rare earth minerals needed to manufacture smart phones, solar panels and electric cars, Queensland Exploration Council chair Kim Wainwright said it was an exciting time to be in the exploration sector.

The showcase, Ms Wainwright said, illustrated the role critical minerals would play in lowering world carbon emissions through renewable energy technologies.

Chief Executive Ian MacFarlane at the Queensland Resources Council Annual Lunch at Royal International Convention Centre, Bowen Hills, Friday, November 27, 2020 – Picture: Richard Walker

Central Queensland industries and resources are poised to be a vital component in the renewable energy revolution.

Gladstone is leading the way in renewable energy adoption with the Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem and Hydrogen Park Gladstone.

In March, Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the world’s first hydrogen ecosystem in Gladstone with Australian Gas Networks, Gladstone Regional Council, Gladstone Ports Corporation and CQ University.

Queensland Resources Council Economics policy director Andrew Barger said it was an exciting time to be a part of Queensland’s exploration industry due to bright prospects in traditional markets as well as emerging opportunities in the new-economy minerals sector.

“Despite all the uncertainty of the past year and the impact of COVID, Queensland’s resources sector is still working, still producing and still supporting the jobs of more than 420,000 people across the state,” he said.

Guest speaker, QEM Limited’s managing director Gavin Loyden told an estimated 80 guests at the showcase event in Brisbane about the company’s plans to explore and develop its Julia Creek Project in north-west Queensland.

He said QEM laid the groundwork to advance its green hydrogen strategy on-site at Julia Creek during the March quarter and post quarter-end, engaging two hydrogen industry experts to undertake studies into QEM’s green hydrogen opportunities.

“QEM’s hydrogen strategy aligns with the broader strategic direction of our flagship Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project in north Queensland, as we look to target both the liquid fuels and renewable energy sectors,” Mr Loyden said.

QEM Limited last week signed an agreement with Siecap Project Management and Advisory for green hydrogen development in Julia Creek.

Queensland Resources Council infrastructure and economics director Andrew Barger speaks at the GEA major industry conference.

Managing director of Hammer Metals, Daniel Thomas, who presented at the showcase remotely due to being caught up in Western Australia’s COVID lockdown, said Hammer Metals was actively exploring “two of the world’s great minerals provinces”, being Mount Isa for copper and gold and WA’s Yandal Greenstone Belt for gold.

“Making a discovery at Trafalgar in Mount Isa has provided us with a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our exploration efforts in the region,” Mr Thomas said.

“We have a number of Trafalgar lookalike targets that sit within our own 100 per cent ground and within a 10-kilometre radius of the discovery.

“With a copper equivalent inventory of 400kt of Copper in JORC compliant resources, Hammer is poised to move from purely a copper explorer to a company with Australia’s next copper development story,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to our upcoming drilling programs in Mount Isa, due to start at the end of this week, which contains a number of compelling targets including additional drilling at the Trafalgar discovery.”

Other stories

Gin Gin to Miriam Vale gets highway upgrades

Former Rocky student shares 10-year journey to diagnosis

Man steals $2.5k from room-mate and never returns