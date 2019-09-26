Renewed calls for high school at Gracemere

GRACEMERE’S growth spurt is set to see it make up all of Division 4 under sweeping new changes to the Rockhampton Region’s divisional boundaries and that has renewed calls for the town to get its first high school.

Division 4 councillor Ellen Smith said on Wednesday the only reason her division had been earmarked for change was due to “significant growth”.

“The growth in Gracemere has put Division 4 way over - 13 per cent over quota,” Cr Smith said.

“Interestingly enough when we came to the 2016 election, my division was 25 per cent over quota, again due to Gracemere’s growth.

“Subsequently the areas of Bajool, Marmor, Depot Hill, Port Curtis and all around Mount Morgan were taken out of Division 4.”

Cr Smith has been a councillor for the best part of 15 years and was formerly with the now defunct Fitzroy Shire Council.

“I went to school at Gracemere State School and the town was just all horse paddocks and cattle paddocks around the place - you knew who owned every house.

“Even in Fitzroy Shire days, in the early 2000s, the population of Gracemere was about 5000 and all the rural areas amounted to another 5000, so we had 10,000 total in the shire.

“Gracemere’s now heading to about 12,500 people itself so there’s definitely been phenomenal growth.

“Our last census showed that we’ve got more younger families in Gracemere than the state average and we’ve got about 1100 primary school children at the three local schools.”

Cr Smith is adamant Gracemere needs a high school.

“I keep saying that with our growth in Gracemere it’s a good time to be pushing again for a high school.

“We can see the growth is there.”

Electoral Commission of Queensland figures show that as at January 31, there were 8741 enrolled voters in Division 4 which gave it “out of quota” status.

The ECQ predicts by March 2024, that figure is likely to rise to 9881.

“If you’ve got 1000 more voters, that could be 400 families or 1000 kids, you wouldn’t know,” Cr Smith said.

“And a lot of these kids now go to school in Rocky because two of the schools (at Gracemere) you can’t really get into unless you live in that catchment area.”

Earlier this week Rockhampton Regional Councillor Drew Wickerson said the changes which had been proposed by the ECQ would create confusion, disruption and instablity.

The ECQ has published reports and detailed interactive maps of the proposed changes on its website and placed notices through local media.

People have until 5pm on September 30 to make submissions on the proposed changes.