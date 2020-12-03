‘Renewed optimism’: CQ show societies get funding for 2021

SHOWS and field days in Capricornia will bounce back next year, helped along with $34 million of federal funding.

Many shows across the state were cancelled because of COVID-19 this year, but several Central Queensland organisers, such as the Yeppoon and District Show Society and the Clermont Rodeo and Show Society, will share in the relief money for 2021.

Chair of Agricultural Shows Australia Dr Rob Wilson said show societies were optimistic about hosting next year.

“This Australian Government support has helped provide certainty and a renewed sense of optimism ahead of 2021 after a difficult year for everyone, especially our 50,000 volunteers,” he said.

“With some states already giving the go-ahead to shows next year, subject to COVID conditions being met, this funding will ensure hundreds of societies can start planning now.”

Secretary of the Association of Agricultural Field Days of Australasia Wendy Franklin welcomed the fast turnaround of applicants’ approvals.

“Getting this money out the door is going to be a fantastic Christmas present for many of our event organisers,” she said.

“Even if it’s to help cover costs such as rates, insurance and telecommunications, this support will go a long way towards ensuring next year we can bounce back bigger and better.”

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the first payments under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program would roll out before Christmas.

She said shows and field days brought great economic benefits to the communities involved, and provided important exhibiting opportunities for businesses.

“They also help to keep maintain our farmers’ competitive edge by providing an outlet for new ideas, new technologies and new ways of working to be shared,” Ms Landry said.

“I am very pleased Yeppoon and District Show Society, Sarina Show Society, Pioneer Valley Agricultural Show Society and Clermont Rodeo and Show Society are able to access this funding to help get them through this tough period and out the other side in a sound position to host again in 2021.

“Next year is looking so much brighter and I know this support will be fantastic boost for our volunteers, families and school kids.”

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said: “Two months ago I launched this package to reimburse eligible costs for shows and field days who had to cancel because of COVID-19.

“Today I am pleased to announce that 378 shows and field days — including Yeppoon Show, Sarina Show, Pioneer Valley Show and Clermont Show — have been approved for funding to help ease cashflow pressures.

“The Government is keen to ensure show societies and field day organisers are in the best shape possible to continue in 2021. These events bring our families and farmers together, build community spirit and help bridge the divide between country and city.”