Renewed push to reopen fireclay caverns to public

In the late 1800s, excavations via pick and shovel began on the Mount Morgan fireclay caverns to provide for the town’s brickworks.

But what workers didn’t know at the time was that they were excavating what was once a Jurassic lake.

The clay mining ceased in 1927 and over a number of years, clay fell from the cavern’s ceilings, uncovering hundreds of unexpected dinosaur footprints that palaeontologists have estimated to be over 200 million years old.

The footprints were first discovered by a survey team in 1952 and were later analysed by geologist.

Though dinosaur footprints are certainly a massive find, these were not just any dinosaur

footprints.

According to Member for Mirani Stephen Andrew, the caves are “the only caves in

Australia, if not the world, with dinosaur footprints embedded into its sandstone roof”.

The prints were made by raptor-like creatures that once walked along the lake’s muddy

shores.

RARE ATTRACTION: The Fireclay Caverns at Mount Morgan.

The caverns were closed to the public seven years ago by the Queensland Government due to safety concerns, but Mr Andrew wants them to be opened back up.

“They are an iconic feature of the region and should never have been shut off from the public

in the first place,” he said.

“Once the new Mount Morgan mine site boundaries are established, we need the mine tours

started up again as soon as possible.”

Mr Andrew elaborated on the plan, saying Heritage Minerals’ mine operations would be

restricted to a small area and the company had promised there would be no “crossing of

paths between their work and areas designated as future tourist spots”.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Mr Andrew said the Fireclay Caverns were a huge tourist attraction, and the tourism

industry was needed to help the region get back on its feet.

“Mount Morgan is an absolutely unique Queensland town, with a rich and varied history,” Mr

Andrew said.

“Getting tourism back up and running there, will benefit the town which suffers from one of

the highest unemployment rates in the country”.

He also claimed visitor numbers to Mount Morgan had plummeted since the caverns

closed,

“When the town was running tours through the caverns, visitor numbers reached almost

8,000 some years,” he said.

“Nowadays, the town is lucky if it gets a quarter of that.”