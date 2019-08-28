Renovated to be hottest place in town

NEW PLAYER: Jamie Matheson along with his wife Liz and the brothers Steve and Justin McNelly want to make the Biloela hotel the best social spot in town.

NEW PLAYER: Jamie Matheson along with his wife Liz and the brothers Steve and Justin McNelly want to make the Biloela hotel the best social spot in town. Aaron Goodwin

THE Biloela Hotel will soon be back in business after its closure in 2016.

Under the ownership of Jamie Matheson in partnership with his wife Liz and the experienced McNelly brothers Steve and Justin, the Biloela Hotel has undergone a huge renovation to liven up the venue and provide a fresh experience for the community.

"We want to get the Biloela Hotel back to a traditional hotel where it's heavily involved with the community and making it a social space for people to catch-up and celebrate,” MrMatheson said.

"We think there's a market and an opportunity to liven the hospitality scene with a good offering of food and entertainment.”

The Biloela Hotel has been turned inside out and will feature a picturesque beer garden, function room with private bar, restaurant service, six ensuited motel rooms and 18 hotel rooms - plus what Mr Matheson claims is the biggest TV screen in Biloela.

Entertainment is one of the key areas where he believes the venue can stand out from the crowd in Biloela, with acts lined up to cater to a wide market.

"Live bands on a monthly basis, solo artists line-up for Friday nights, DJ on Saturday nights and a Sunday session will be a big thing down here,” MrMatheson said.

"We've spoken to friends and family and there hasn't been a lot of entertainment factor on offer lately.

"That's where we'll get all our demographics - once a month with a four-piece band and then there's a DJ livening it up on the next weekend.”

Steve McNelly has had ownership stints of hotels in Caboolture, Everton Park and Brisbane and hopes to bring some of those city elements to Biloela.

"We're trying to bring what you can get at a Brisbane venue here to Biloela,” Mr McNelly said.

"You won't find anything like this between here and the city.”

Mr Matheson said they had experience behind them.

"We've renovated a couple of pubs off the ground before too. It's not our first go around,” he said.

September 20 is the opening date but that's yet to be confirmed, with the renovation of the old public bar and the construction of a drive-through bottle shop to come after opening.