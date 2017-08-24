Renovation transforms popular Yeppoon fashion store

SANDIE has left the building and Gypsy Lane owner Leanne Pomering said she was not coming back following the recent change of name and revamp of the popular Normanby Street shop in Yeppoon.

Leanne said the rebranding of the shop was a natural progression and fitting for the direction her business had taken.

"The shop has had four major renovations over the years and, after I bought my business partner out three years ago, I knew then the business would begin a journey of evolution,” Leanne said.

"I am thrilled with the changes we have made, we have some fabulous labels and designs that cater to all ages.

"Our style could be considered Gypsy BoHo which looks fabulous right across the different generations.

"In addition to our beautiful clothing, home décor and giftware lines, we sell locally made products which is all in line with our ethos of maintaining sustainability.”

Leanne said the shop was looking fabulous with new lighting that was much more environmentally friendly and there was accessibility for everyone, including mobility aides and prams.

"We still maintain a plastic bag free commitment and carry many cotton, bamboo and linen lines that really complement our environmental friendly stance,” Leanne said.

"We specialise in gemstone jewellery and crystals and carry an assorted range to cater to all tastes.”

Leanne's greatest pride in Gypsy Lane is that her daughter now assists her with merchandising.

"My daughter has high end retail experience from Melbourne and I am thrilled to now have her helping me bring the shop into line with the times, my mother was also in the industry so it is a matter of pride for us that we have three generations of women making a career in the rag trade.”

Gypsy Lane will hold a VIP night in the near future at a date to be announced, follow them on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with all the shop goss.