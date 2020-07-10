Renovations in full swing at old Joyce Mayne building

The old Joyce Mayne building on Yaamba Rd undergoes renovation

OUT WITH the blue and yellow and in with the red.

The old Joyce Mayne building on Yaamba Rd has had a facelift as renovations progress for national company Total Tools to move in.

The new store will be a “tool heaven” and one of the largest stores for the company.

“It will be a huge experience of tools, equipment and accessories,” Total Tools chief executive officer Paul Dumbrell said.

Mr Dumbrell said the Yaamba Rd building has more than 4,000sqm and is a “great location”.

The building has been vacant since 2014 when the technology and appliance store closed as it wasn’t “economically viable” to operate anymore.

Old Joyce Mayne building under renovations.

“It’s just an iconic site, it’s a stand-alone site, great parking, great access for tradies, tradies have utes and trailers and this will be able to suit all types,” Mr Dumbrell said.

Total Tools has been in Australia for more than 30 years and has more than 80 stores across the nation.

The closest stores to Rockhampton are Mackay to the north and Noosa to the south.

Mr Dumbrell said there was a gap in the market for a store in the Beef Capital and they already had a customer basis in the area.

“We wanted to support our local customers who might have been buying or supporting our brand through our website or other stores,” he said.

“We think Total Tools in Rockhampton will have a great long success.”

The store will open in the next couple of months, with some delays from COVID-19.

The company looked to open the Rockhampton store in February when coronavirus was in the early days in Australia.

Construction was paused for a month while the company got a handle of what was happening with the global pandemic but was now back up and running at full steam again.

“It’s really exciting, with COVID-19 it has taken a bit longer than anticipated,” Mr Dumbrell said.

“We are excited to be in Rocky.”

Recruitment has already begun for the 10 team members.

The Rockhampton store will be the second company-owned store and will be run by a store manager.

“All of our team will come from the local area and it’s great to be able to invest in the local economy,” Mr Dumbrell said.

An official opening date has not been finalised as of yet but Mr Dumbrell said there will be a “strong opening event”.

Total Tools loyalty program members will be the first to know about the opening.