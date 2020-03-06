Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Renowned Aussie musician catches virus

by Ben Graham
6th Mar 2020 10:16 AM

Respected Australian composer Brett Dean has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The 58-year-old was supposed to be leading the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in a concert at the Adelaide Festival on Saturday night, but he came down with a sickness.

Now it has been confirmed the Brisbane-born musician has coronavirus.

His agency Intermusica said he is currently receiving treatment in hospital in Adelaide.

"Intermusica, along with Brett's publishers Boosey and Hawkes, have taken the necessary steps to inform all those who have worked with Brett in the last 14 days, further to NHS advice and SA Health.

"Our thoughts are with Brett at this difficult time and we wish him well in his recovery."

SA Health yesterday said there had been seven cases of coronavirus in South Australia, including that of a 58-year-old who arrived in Adelaide from Taiwan.

He travelled to Adelaide on Tuesday via Brisbane.

More Stories

Show More
aussie music coronavirus editors picks music

Just In

    1200 students in isolation

    1200 students in isolation
    • 6th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gov't scheme saves first-time buyers thousands

        premium_icon Gov't scheme saves first-time buyers thousands

        Property Born and bred Rocky locals Emily Horan and Luke Richardson have long dreamt of owning their home. Now, thanks to a new initiative from the Australian Government this...

        Candidate’s bid on ice after bitten by dog-stealing addict

        premium_icon Candidate’s bid on ice after bitten by dog-stealing addict

        News Eric Lewis was denied as a councillor candidate

        ’Hungry’ Wolverines ready to put Falcons on the menu

        premium_icon ’Hungry’ Wolverines ready to put Falcons on the menu

        Sport ‘We’ve worked really hard for this. The boys are pumped and they just want to get...