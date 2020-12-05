Renowned country trainer moves to Moranbah

BEVAN (Billy) Johnson, the incumbent country racing premier trainer in Queensland, is moving north to Moranbah.

Johnson has started moving his Bouldercombe stable to an on-course operation at Treasure Park where he and his wife Mel Johnson hope to have their new Treasure Park stables fully operational by Christmas.

The move to Moranbah will still give him access to regional country tracks and also to provincial TAB tracks in Central and North Queensland including Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Mackay and Townsville and will be a big shot in the arm for racing in the Central Highlands.

Johnson said the sandy, loamy track at Moranbah would help his horses and it would give them more of a chance to be 100 per cent on race day.

Johnson said he struggled at his Bouldercombe facility with limited options for fast work and gallops.

“We will continue to live by our motto, you have to place the horses where you think they can win and we do the majority of our racing in the Central Highlands and want to target TAB races with our better performing gallopers,” he said.

He said his new training base was still only a day trip away so they wouldn’t have to sleep rough every weekend travelling with the horses.

Johnson will act as a resident trainer/caretaker at Treasure Park. He and wife Mel will join forces with Kay and John Juhas and the committee to run meetings and promote racing in the coal capital.

The epicentre of the country racing action heads to Country Cups final day on Saturday at Doomben which will also be a big day for local trainer Raymond Williams and his partner Tracey Leake who line up with there bonny mare Hayyler’s Tary in the $50,000 country stampede final.

Glenda Bell is second emergency in the country cups final with her well performed cups hopeful Le Dude and is on standby ready to make the trek if there are any scratchings.

Plenty of Emerald racing identities and ownership groups feature including Jay Edwards and the Buy Me a Pony Syndicate.

The syndicate qualified for the feature sprint in the Country Stampede on Longreach Cup Day in September in the first heat of the series, which locked the Emerald based racing syndicate cheering their runner on in the big smoke with leading Central West trainer Todd Austin.

The Buy Me a Pony Syndicate has enjoyed the luxury of having qualified Media Vita early and will go into the final after a freshen up with Matthew McGillivray to ride from the tricky draw of barrier 15.

Todd Austin will also line up with Eschiele in country cups final with Dan Ballard in the saddle and will be one of the stronger chances with the Cloncurry heat winner Eschiele is part owned by Emerald Tigers Stalwart Gavin Power.

Bevan Johnson lines up with Murion who will start close to favourite in the stampede and has drawn perfectly in barrier 4 and Micheal Cahill will take the ride.

Johnson also has Fabs Cowboy on standby as first emergency in the country cups.