Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Renowned doctor killed in hit-run

by Patrick Billings
3rd Apr 2019 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WELL-RESPECTED Brisbane doctor has passed away after being victim of a suspected hit and run in February.

Dr Peter Dunne, 53, was jogging alone the early hours of February 18 at Tarragindi when he suffered the catastrophic injuries.

Dr Dunne was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition where he remained until passing away in late March.

Detectives suspect Mr Dunne, who was a father to three daughters and worked at Toombul, was victim to a callous hit and run sometime between 4am and 4.30am on Strathfield Street but could also not rule out an assault.

His injuries included a broken ankle, skull fractures and critical head injuries.

Police released CCTV footage of two vehicles driving "in concert" along Strathfield St at the time Dr Dunne was jogging. After exiting the street one of the car's returned before leaving again.

Police believe the drivers of the vehicles maybe able to provide information about the incident.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Young man killed in crash north of Rockhampton

    premium_icon Young man killed in crash north of Rockhampton

    Breaking Family makes tragic discovery on rural road, in the second fatal crash in Central Queensland in 24 hours

    Two killed in tragic highway collision

    premium_icon Two killed in tragic highway collision

    Breaking UPDATE: Police arrived to find the ute on fire, highway blocked

    GALLERY: Check out the new fresh look at old hotel

    premium_icon GALLERY: Check out the new fresh look at old hotel

    Food & Entertainment The feature addition is the new playground with the beer garden

    Abandoned park area to become new playground, picnic reserve

    premium_icon Abandoned park area to become new playground, picnic reserve

    Council News A community group handed the land back to the department in 2016