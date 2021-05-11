Renowned weather woman brings new stage show to CQ

ABC's weather presenter Jenny Woodward will head to regional Central Queensland with her one-woman stage show Weathering Well.

A forecast for fun, flashbacks and fashion is set for regional Central Queensland, when ABC’s weather presenter Jenny Woodward takes her one-woman stage show on the road.

Combining comedy, live music, video projections and a killer script with Ms Woodward’s natural wit and charm, Weathering Well is an 80-minute autobiographical theatre experience with a high probability of intriguing anecdotes and behind-the-scenes revelations.

“I’m also going to talk about hairstyles and fashion and how they’ve changed over the years and I’ve got some fairly startling photos which I am going to share,” she said.

“There’s a lot of, ‘oh my God, what was I thinking?’ moments.

“It won’t be all about me. Australia has some really interesting weather history and there’s one particular character I’m going to spend a bit of time on, Clement Wragge, who was one of the founders of weather forecasting in Australia.”

After making its premiere at Brisbane Powerhouse in April, the show will hit the road and play to regional Queensland audiences, including those in Barcaldine, Blackall, Rockhampton and more.

Ms Woodward said she was excited to get on the Western Queensland roads and commence her regional tour, hoping to meet the locals across Queensland who had supported her from the beginning, and lift their spirits after facing COVID-19 challenges and devastating natural disasters.

The regional tour will commence in Hughenden on May 17, before heading off to Barcaldine on May 19, followed by Isisford, Blackall, Quilpie and many other regional towns.

“I said from the outset I really wanted to take this show to western Queensland which has been a huge part of my audience ever since I started in television,” she said.

“I love going out on location, particularly once I get out of the city, as I get to meet so many wonderful people and find out a bit more about their lives which are so different to mine in Brisbane.

“I’m really looking forward to taking this show throughout regional Queensland and to coastal communities.”

Weathering Well is produced by her son, Alex Woodward, and directed by Matilda Award-winning Bridget Boyle with Luke Volker as music director, Nathan Sibthorpe designing audio and visual and Karen Berkman co-writing the original script.

The show will head to Barcaldine on May 19, Blackall on May 21, Isisford on May 22 before heading to Rockhampton on June 17.

Originally published as Renowned weather woman brings new stage show to CQ