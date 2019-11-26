Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

'Rent-a-pool' tool launches in Australia

by Hannah Higgins
26th Nov 2019 11:17 AM

No pool? No worries.

That's the message 22-year-old American entrepreneur Bunim Laskin is bringing to Australia this summer with the launch of his "rent-a-pool" app.

Swimply, an Airbnb-type arrangement for pools that connects owners of private pools with people looking for a swim spot, launched in Australia on Tuesday.

Mr Laksim - the eldest of 12 children - says the idea for Swimply came to him "out of necessity" on a hot summer day.

Through the app, users can rent nearby pools by the hour, while owners can benefit by off-setting expensive pool maintenance costs.

"Australians love the outdoors and with the country's long summers we are excited to be able to democratise the pool experience so every Australian can enjoy affordable access to this summertime luxury," Mr Laskin said in a statement.

Hosts on the app are able to choose the days and times their pool is available as well as the number of guests, whether children are allowed and whether you can bring your own food.

The app has so far expanded only into NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

Almost three million Australians live in houses with a swimming pool according to Roy Morgan research.

More Stories

airbnb editors picks swimply

Just In

    Outrage over game show mistake

    Outrage over game show mistake
    • 26th Nov 2019 12:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 7 prison guards face court after CCC investigation

        premium_icon NAMED: 7 prison guards face court after CCC investigation

        News The investigation focused on allegations of corruption in the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

        Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        premium_icon Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        News Next community forum announced for rehab centre debate

        Activists threaten MPs over perceived climate inaction

        premium_icon Activists threaten MPs over perceived climate inaction

        News Extinction Rebillion has upped the ante by directly targeting members of the...

        Moo-ve over! cattle crossing closes highway

        premium_icon Moo-ve over! cattle crossing closes highway

        News The cows have crossed but police still urge drivers to be careful.

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:04 AM