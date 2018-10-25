Menu
FRAUD ACCUSED: Thrifty Rockhampton's former company director is currently at the centre of action in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Rental car company boss charged with fraud

Leighton Smith
25th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON company director is accused of fraudulently removing three vehicles valued at $122000 after the collapse of his car rental company Thrifty Rockhampton.

In a media release yesterday, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) said Norman Gardens man John Edward Featherstone had been being charged with the fraudulent removal of property of a company.

Featherstone was the sole director of Central Car and Truck Rental, who were trading under the name Thrifty Rockhampton, until it was placed into administration on July 13, 2016.

Liquidators were subsequently appointed on August 17, 2016.

After receiving a report from the liquidators of Central Car, Paul Nogueira and Morgan Lane, ASIC commenced an investigation.

This culminated in Featherstone being charged with fraud and being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecution in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 16.

ASIC allege that between September 1, 2016 and October 6, 2016, Featherstone engaged in conduct that resulted in the fraudulent removal of three vehicles belonging to Central Car to the value of $122,000.

The matter was adjourned until November 13, 2018.

This follows a Central Car and Truck Rental being fined more than $92,500 in 2013 for underpaying an employee almost $30,000 over a five year period between 2007 and 2012.

Fair Work investigated the business after an employee, who worked as a vehicle detailer, lodged a complaint with the ombudsman.

Fair Work inspectors found the employee did not receive his minimum rate of pay, weekend penalty rates, public holiday rates, overtime rates and annual leave entitlements.

They took legal action in Brisbane's Federal Circuit Court.

The company was fined incurred a $77,200 with then-director Featherstone fined an additional $15,444.

