Coastal town where rental market is booming

FOR the first time in years, renters are lining up for Yeppoon properties that aren't even listed yet as the coast sees a surge in popularity.

Principal at @ The Beach Real Estate, Barry Vale, can't keep up with the demand of renters and is calling on keen investors to throw their house up for rent.

Mr Vale said the plethora of choice for landlords meant the Capricorn Coast would go on investors' radars hoping to snap up a slice of heaven.

"It's been a few years since we have had a rental remand as high as it is now," he said.

"We are having around three or four applicants with each home so it's first in best dressed."

Barry and Lynelle Vale with their team at newly named @The Beach Real Estate Trish Bowman

Mr Vale said his business currently sat at a staggering 1 per cent rental vacancy rate- smashing the region average of 5.6 per cent.

Although prime their CBD position was a factor in this success, Mr Vale said real estates all over the coast have seen the same positive impacts.

"We are in a fairly tight rental market which feels the way to did back in 2002 before things started taking off," he said.

Realter in the region for 30 years, Mr Vale said there was no doubt the storm of housing market success was starting to rumble.

"Yeppoon was discovered by the rest of the world in 2003," he said.

"Now feels like it did back then so I'm hoping for a strong couple of years ahead."

The view from 33 Shaw Avenue, Yeppoon which is up for rent via Ray White Yeppoon, who report the vacancy rate is tightening on the Capricorn Coast. Ray White Yeppoon

According to the latest REIQ December report, Livingstone housing market soared to a 6.2 per cent increase in house prices- sitting around $375,000.

Rockhampton recorded a 4.6 per cent rise in house prices to $272,500.

Mr Vale credited this top spot to a progressive Livingstone Shire Council, positive developments and diverse businesses adding to the charms character.

"Having such a motivated council leads to population increase which ultimately fixes debt," he said.

"People aren't so hung up on the big projects any more, they just want a beautiful place to live.

"It's also great to see new out of the box businesses opening up and giving so much extra to the feel of the town."