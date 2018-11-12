Rents on the rise as demand tightens across CQ

Yeppoon Real Estate agent Claudia Coren says this home is one of a kind.

RENTAL prices have picked up across Central Queensland as demand increases and vacancies tighten.

Across Rockhampton, Livingstone and the Central Highlands, weekly rental prices have gone up from as little as $2.50 to as much as $50 in the past year.

Coinciding with the increase in rent is the availability of rentals across the regions.

Rockhampton's rental market has tightened to 2.3 per cent and Livingstone Shire Council availabilities sit at 1.4 per cent.

Yeppoon Real Estate general manager Claudia Coren is seeing a definite increase in prices, particularly in houses compared to apartments.

"Houses are really taking off especially with a lot more people moving to the region,” she said.

"A lot of people prefer to rent rather than buy, and they get a feel of different suburbs and go from there.

"There has been a recent influx in rentals all of a sudden because there's more confidence in the area with everything happening like the Foreshore Development and the news with Keppel.

"People are wanting to be here.”

Ms Coren said this hike in interest has been the greatest natural increase she's seen during her 10 years in real estate.

"There's never been such a naturally occurring time in the market where it's been so tight,” she said.

"It's out of the blue.”

Ms Coren said the drop in new bonds over the last year (200 to 159) is due to renters choosing to stay put, rather than a lack of interest.

"Because the demand is so strong, as soon as anyone gives notice to move out they find a shortage of rental properties and they end up paying a lot more than they were,” she said.

"Landlords are definitely increasing the rent too, particularly in the last 3-6 months, which hasn't been done in many years.

"We've been suggesting price increases to the landlords because of market trends, the demand is growing and the supply is so little.

"We're inundated with applications as soon as the property goes on the internet.”

The most popular properties are four-bedroom family homes which sit in the mid-$400s.

"It's always busy leading up to Christmas as people need to get into their new home before the new school year,” Ms Coren said.

"We will see a market drop in terms of demand early next year but by Easter it will pick up again.

"The rental demand usually ties in with school terms.”

Emerald's Real Estate Vision Group property management agent Amy Hill said rents have increased across the board in the Central Highlands.

"Twelve months ago some houses were sitting at $220 and are now up at $280-$290,” she said.

"A lot of agencies have different opinions but I think it's not because the mines are picking up, it's because more people are coming to town.

"The mines obviously make prices pick up and we have a lot of contractors looking to pay big money for houses. It's mainly people who recruit out to the mines.

"People who look after their trucks and are servicing their trucks or parts are the ones renting these properties.”

Ms Hill said Blackwater prices were also picking up as the mine industry becomes more active.

"It's not just the mines helping the Emerald market, people are coming back to town for other jobs and as the population increases, so does the demand,” she said.

"At one point we only have one rental available for our office for Emerald.

"Recently we had less than 30 rentals on realestate.com when 12 months ago, there were over 200.

"Emerald suburb, Mayfair, was $250-$280 12 months ago but is now $380-$400.”

Ms Hill said despite new bonds going from 62 to 48 in the last year, the interest hasn't been affected.

"A lot of people are trying to renew leases and aren't vacating,” she said.

Median rental price for 3 bedroom home, Sept qrt 2018

Rockhampton Regional Council area: $270

Livingstone Shire Council: $290

Emu Park/Zilzie: $300

Mount Morgan: $200

Central Highlands Regional Council area: $250

Tieri: $100

Blackwater: $230

Emerald: $270