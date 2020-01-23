Reopening of St Paul’s Cathedral  

The new year has brought more good news for the city with the reopening of one of the CBD’s most significant heritage buildings -­ St Paul’s Cathedral - after the first stage of repairs have been completed to allow for the building to be accessed again.

The Right Reverend David Robinson, Bishop of Rockhampton, expressed his great pleasure in making the announcement that the building would be accessible to the community again.

He said that repairs completed to date allowed for the building to be safely used, but additional works will be required over coming years to address further issues with the structure and surrounds, and an appeal has been launched through the National Trust of Queensland to raise funds to allow for these works.

He said that, “while some scaffolding has had to be retained inside the building to allow for ongoing monitoring, it still means that the building can be used for worship and is certainly open for weddings and other events.”

Bishop David thanked the people of the city, the Diocese, and in particular the Cathedral Parish, for their patience while the works were carried out.

He said, “Parishioners have remained faithful and utilised the Reception Centre space in the adjacent building as a worship centre.”

The Dean of Rockhampton, The Very Reverend Melusi Sibanda said, “I am looking forward to our return to the Cathedral, as I have not yet been able to lead a service there since I arrived in June last year.”

There will be a special Reopening Service at 5pm on Saturday 25 January, supported by the Capricornia Silver Band and local dignitaries including the Mayor of Rockhampton and the Associate Vice Chancellor of CQU.

The Dean welcomes everyone to attend the celebration.

A Parish celebration service will be held at 8.30am the next morning and normal Sunday services will resume from 2 February, at the usual timeslots of 7.30 and 9.30am.

Dean Sibanda said everyone was welcome to attend services at the Cathedral and he hopes that people who have not been for a while might take the opportunity to reconnect with their faith and this much-­loved building.

People wishing to support the appeal for funds to allow for further works to be undertaken can do so via the following link to the National Trust website: https://nationaltrustqld.org.au/what-­we-­do/Heritage-­Conservation/heritage-­appeals and selecting regional appeals; or by contacting the Cathedral Treasurer Mrs Cheryl Haughton on 0447 427 424.

All donations over $2 are eligible for tax deductibility.