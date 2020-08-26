Rep teams to hit court at Sullivan’s Carnival

More than 70 teams from across Central Queensland will take part in the two-day Sullivan’s Carnival at Rockhampton’s Jardine Park this weekend. Photo: File.

More than 70 teams from across Central Queensland will take part in the two-day Sullivan’s Carnival at Rockhampton’s Jardine Park this weekend. Photo: File.

NETBALL: Seventy-plus teams will hit the courts at Jardine Park for the annual Sullivan’s Carnival this weekend.

Team nominations are less than half what they would normally be due to the impact of COVID-19 but it promises to be a keenly contested event just the same.

Rockhampton Netball Association treasurer Julie-Ann Thackeray said there would be competition in six junior and three senior divisions.

Teams are coming from across Central Queensland, among them two junior outfits from Middlemount.

Thackeray said that for the first time, representative teams were able to enter.

The RNA made that decision because many associations were not playing regular fixtures at all this year or had only social competitions, as was the case in Rockhampton.

Thackeray said the Sullivan’s Carnival would provide a good hit-out for junior rep sides preparing for the upcoming Nissan State Age Championships.

“They haven’t had any other carnivals where they could play together and get some game time under their belts,” she said.

“It is very timely for them to get that before the five-day championships on the Sunshine Coast in September.

“One to watch will be the Rockhampton 15 years team, which is nominated in the Senior A division this weekend.

“They are currently playing Senior A in the RNA social season and, by all accounts, are very strong.

“The Rockhampton under-12 team, which will play in Junior B, have also been getting some big raps as well.”

Thackeray said the RNH had done everything in its power to ensure the Sullivan’s Carnival went ahead, especially after its other major event - the Red Rooster Carnival - had to be cancelled earlier this year.

“We wanted to bring some normality to the sport in what has been a very different year,” she said.

“It will still have the great atmosphere that the Sullivan’s Carnival is known for, just on a smaller scale.”

Games will be played at 30-minute intervals from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday and 8.30am to 1pm on Sunday.

