A Maroochydore TV repair store has gone up in flames this morning. Picture: Simon Nichols
News

Massive blaze rips through business, homes evacuated

Ashley Carter
by
7th Dec 2018 6:20 AM | Updated: 7:09 AM
A TV repair store has gone up in flames this morning at Maroochydore.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said 9 crews were called to a commercial complex at 2.12am.

The single-storey 40m by 20m building, consisting of eight stores, was "well-alight" when firefighters arrived.

Queensland Police also attended the scene and evacuated neighbouring homes.

The QFES spokesman said firefighters had the blaze under control by about 4.05am.

"That's quite a long time fighting fires," he said.

There was no mention of the blaze spreading to other properties, but the spokesman said the complex would be severely damaged.

Crews were still at the scene at 6am, using aerial appliances to dampen down hot spots.

More to come.

