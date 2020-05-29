Repairs start after hoons damage sports ground

BIG BLOW: Colts Rugby Club secretary Geoff Bloomfield and women’s players Chay Nikora, Leisa Gill and Megan Cealey were shocked by the extent of the damage done at T.A. Nutley Field. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

REPAIRS are under way at a North Rockhampton sports ground that was targeted by hoons on Monday night.

T.A. Nutley Field, home to Colts Rugby Club, was extensively damaged, with doughnut-shaped divots torn into the playing surface.

A neighbour alerted Colts via a Facebook message and further posts on the page suggest the damage was done between 10pm and 1am.

The club leases the ground from Rockhampton Regional Council, which moved quickly on the repairs.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the parks crew was on site as soon as the council was advised of the damage.

“Repair works have been undertaken including top dressing and levelling the fields and the vandalised area will be fertilised to encourage new turf growth,” she said.

“It is our aim to have the fields repaired as soon as possible so there are no further delays in our union players getting back to participating in the sport they love.

“These thoughtless acts of vandalism come at a significant cost to our community, not just in the cost of repairs, which is borne by all ratepayers, but also the inconvenience to all park users.”

Colts secretary Geoff Bloomfield said he was grateful for the council’s prompt response.

Players were set to return to training at the field next month with the easing of Covid-19 ­restrictions, but that was not likely now.

Bloomfield said Colts was seeking an alternative training field and Parkana Football Club had offered its grounds.

He was hopeful T.A. Nutley Field would be playable when the Rugby Capricornia competition kicked off, possibly in July.