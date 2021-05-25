Repatriation flight to arrive in Australia from London today

A flight carrying almost 200 repatriated Australians is set to arrive in Darwin from London this afternoon.

A flight carrying almost 200 repatriated Australians is set to arrive in Darwin from London this afternoon.

A REPATRIATION flight carrying almost 200 repatriated Australians is set to arrive in Darwin from London this afternoon.

The group will be taken to the Howard Springs Quarantine Facility.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said on Mix 104.9FM this morning that there were around 740 people currently in the Howard Springs facility.

"The latest figures I've got that there's around 740 people in quarantine - that's people from the repatriation flights but it's also people coming in off the the oil rigs and doing that work in the international seas, they go into quarantine," she said.

"We also have some of the Qantas crew and pilots for example, some of the Airnorth crews and also the passengers that come in on those Airnorth flights. So they're not repatriation flights, but they're international flights where they go into quarantine."

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

Originally published as Repatriation flight to arrive in Darwin from London today