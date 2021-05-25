Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A flight carrying almost 200 repatriated Australians is set to arrive in Darwin from London this afternoon.
A flight carrying almost 200 repatriated Australians is set to arrive in Darwin from London this afternoon.
News

Repatriation flight to arrive in Australia from London today

by Sarah Matthews
25th May 2021 12:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A REPATRIATION flight carrying almost 200 repatriated Australians is set to arrive in Darwin from London this afternoon.

The group will be taken to the Howard Springs Quarantine Facility.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said on Mix 104.9FM this morning that there were around 740 people currently in the Howard Springs facility.

"The latest figures I've got that there's around 740 people in quarantine - that's people from the repatriation flights but it's also people coming in off the the oil rigs and doing that work in the international seas, they go into quarantine," she said.

"We also have some of the Qantas crew and pilots for example, some of the Airnorth crews and also the passengers that come in on those Airnorth flights. So they're not repatriation flights, but they're international flights where they go into quarantine."

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Repatriation flight to arrive in Darwin from London today

coronavirus repatriation flight

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Yeppoon

        Premium Content GALLERY: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Yeppoon

        News More than 70 of Central Queensland’s finest gentleman gathered together for a marvellous motorcycle ride in Yeppoon. GALLERY INSIDE:

        • 25th May 2021 11:00 AM
        CQ star on NRL debut: ‘I’m still pinching myself’

        Premium Content CQ star on NRL debut: ‘I’m still pinching myself’

        Rugby League Family, friends at SCG to watch Kobe Hetherington impress in Brisbane’s win over...

        Four people escape two-vehicle smash uninjured

        Premium Content Four people escape two-vehicle smash uninjured

        News Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton on Monday...

        Talented jockey set for Rocky return

        Premium Content Talented jockey set for Rocky return

        Horses Michael Hellyer has six rides at Tuesday’s meeting at Callaghan Park.