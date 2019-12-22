Repeat disqualified driver hid cannabis under his genitals

Curtis Brian Welsh copped a hefty fine and licence disqualification in a Rockhampton court this month.

LESS than a month after having his licence disqualified in a Yeppoon court, Curtis Brian Welsh was back behind the wheel and back in trouble.

He was not allowed to drive until January next year but police caught him doing just that on November 6 along Rockhampton’s Moores Creek Road.

Police activated lights and sirens before Welsh pulled into Kershaw Gardens.

He admitted to officers that his licence was disqualified.

After being taken to the watchhouse, Welsh was searched by police and they found a bud of cannabis in a clip-seal bag under his genitals.

Welsh pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this month to unlicensed driving and possessing dangerous drugs.

On those charges, Magistrate Cameron Press fined Welsh $1550 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

“In respect of driving whilst disqualified, it is in breach of a court order that says you can’t drive,” Mr Press said.

“And consequently, the disqualification period that the court must impose is a lengthy one - the minimum is two years.

“If you keep coming back driving whilst disqualified by a court, you will end up going to jail.”

An obstruct police charge stemming from the November 6 incident was adjourned until January 7.