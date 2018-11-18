Repeat domestic violence offender failed to report 36 times

A DOMESTIC violence repeat offender failed to report to police 36 times in three months as per bail conditions and fled from police when arrested.

The 27-year-old man pleaded guilty last week in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to breaching a domestic violence order twice, failing to appear in court once, obstructing police once, and one count of failing to report to police.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the man had been subjected to bail for breaching a domestic violence order on February 11.

She said he was arrested on November 14 after failing to report between July 18 and October 12, failing to appear in court on October 11, obstructing police on October 25 and contravening the domestic violence order.

He had been granted bail in July.

"He has effectively failed to report completely,” Ms King said.

The man told police when he was arrested that he remembered signing the bail form but was unaware of the reporting conditions.

Ms King said police located him at a residence on October 25, arrested him and were distracted by another resident at the house who was arguing with the defendant when the defendant fled.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client did not realise his bail had the reporting conditions.

She said one domestic violence order breach occurred after he had found his four-year-old daughter alone at an 18th birthday and returned the child to its mother's care.

Ms Townsend said the other breach happened after his now former party and he argued at a party and he walked away in an effort to diffuse it, but the partner followed and continued arguing.

"He snapped,” she said.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered the man to one-months jail, wholly suspended and operational for a year, plus an eight-month cumulative jail term with parole release on January 22.