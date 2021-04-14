Repeat drug, drink-driver found with marijuana stash in car

A motorist with four drink-driving and two drug-driving convictions on his traffic history was busted with 16.4g of marijuana after being intercepted for his third drug-driving offence.

Andrew Stephen Lea Coome, 35, pleaded guilty on April 13 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drug-driving, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Melissa Campbell said police intercepted Coome driving on the Landsborough Highway near Longreach about 8am on February 1.

She said Coome declared a bowl containing 0.2g of marijuana on the passenger seat and a bong in the centre console, as his.

Sargeant Campbell said police found a further 16.2g of marijuana in the Landcruiser.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said the father-of-three worked on road crews in Central Queensland.

Coome told the court he had been working at Winton at the time, had received a phone call about his daughter and had gone pig hunting with friends.

He said since his last intercept, his boss had been drug testing him at work.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Coome’s record of four drink-drive and two prior drug-drive convictions indicated fines were not a deterrent to him.

The court heard Coome had paid $11,000 of $12,000 fines he had accrued.

Mr Schubert ordered Coome to six months’ probation and disqualified him from driving for six months.