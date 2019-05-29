Repeat drug driver could go back to jail

Georgia Ann Burnett plead guilty to the drug driving charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday where the court heard she had methamphetamines and marijuana in her system when she was intercepted on March 12 at 3pm on Frenchville Rd.

A WOMAN sent to prison for repeat drug driving left jail and was busted drug driving again while on parole.

Georgia Ann Burnett was also on a suspended sentence at the time and is at risk of going back to prison as a result.

She plead guilty to the drug driving charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday where the court heard she had methamphetamines and marijuana in her system when she was intercepted on March 12 at 3pm on Frenchville Rd.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Burnett was dealt with in July and December 2018 for drug matters.

"She was on parole for exactly this offence,” he said.

"It would be in range for this defendant to be convicted and sent back to jail.

"I think this defendant needs to put in an application for Legal Aid.”

Magistrate Press adjourned the matter until June 18 for Burnett to get Legal Aid assistance.