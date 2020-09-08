Repeat drug offender on ‘thin ice’ after motel incident

Three Emerald friends faced Emerald Magistrates Court for a series of drug offences.

A GROUP of young friends were involved in a “series of unfortunate events” after getting caught up with the wrong crowd.

Kane Jordon Cross, Celeste Mae Woodham and Rowan Steven Bills pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on September 1 to a range of drug offences.

Cross said the “bad situation” unravelled when he decided to catch up with an old friend

at a motel at Egerton St, Emerald.

The 22-year-old, who faced court in 2018 for other drug offences, said he went to counselling sessions and everything was going well until he got caught up in the wrong friend group.

On August 3, Cross was invited to a motel to party and invited his friend Bills, 25, to go with him because he was afraid of getting bashed, the court heard.

A short time later, Woodham, 23, received a call from her housemate, Cross, inviting her to the gathering.

“He was slurring words so I went there. He didn’t sound well,” she said.

Although she told the court she didn’t go to the motel with the intention to use drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police arrived at the motel about 11.50pm after complaints of excessive noise.

Officers smelt cannabis and searched the motel room where they found five people.

They located a bowl of cannabis, a water pipe, scissors, electric scales, a bag containing cannabis on the table and in a handbag, with the total amount of 3.3g of cannabis.

Sgt Ongheen said everyone was smoking from the water pipe.

Cross, Woodham and Bills each pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes used and possessing property suspected of being used in connection to a drug offence.

Bills said he didn’t really recall anything from the night, which was a “series of unfortunate events”.

“I was asleep and woke up to police shaking me awake. Apparently one of them was (overdosing),” he said.

With no prior history, he was ordered to a six-month good behaviour bond with a requirement to attend a drug assessment session. No convictions were recorded.

Cross told the court he was going to re-attend counselling and has no intentions of being in a similar situation again.

Magistrates Robert Walker said the 22-year-old was on very thin ice for repeat offending.

He said it was Cross’s fourth appearance at court.

Cross was fined $750 and ordered to forfeit all items involved. No convictions were recorded.

“You’ve used up all your chances. Don’t squander this further opportunity you’ve been given,” Mr Walker said.

Woodham was fined $750, with no convictions recorded. She was warned to stay well away from any other drug offending.