Repeat DV offender admits to alcohol problem

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN who admitted he had a drinking problem and had a poor history of breaching domestic violence orders has been released on bail with a condition he not drink alcohol.

The 32-year-old was granted bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 26 after he was charged with breaching a domestic violence order when he threw a bottle at his sister during a drinking session.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said both her client and his sister had been drinking alcohol leading up to the alleged offence.

She said her client admitted he had a drinking problem and had six sessions with Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said her client had been employed in the same job for the past nine years.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said the allegations included the defendant throwing a bottle at his sister which left a lump on her head.

He said the defendant had a poor criminal record of breaching domestic violence orders with sentences ranging from fines to probation orders and suspended prison terms.

Mr Schubert granted the defendant bail and set his matter down for long plea on December 10.

domestic violence allegations rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

