Repeat DV offender released due to parole approval delays

A domestic violence offender who should have spent actual time in custody with a parole eligibility date was granted immediate parole by a Rockhampton magistrate due to significant delays in the Queensland Parole Board assessment times.

The offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, breached a suspended sentence when he committed a domestic violence act against his mother over a mobile phone.

The man, 27, pleaded guilty on May 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the defendant, who had a six-page criminal record, had an argument with the victim on May 23 at 10.15pm about children.

He said the defendant broke a chair and cracked the glass of a window.

Mr Fox said police observed the man also damaged a security screen door which was pushed off its tracks.

He said the victim told police the defendant had taken a phone off her and wouldn’t give it back, she became worried about the phone bill getting too high and raised this with the man.

Mr Fox said the defendant told the victim “can’t you see I’m on the phone, you dog”.

He said the victim told police the man then swiped a bowl of noodles off the table at the victim, which hit the window causing the glass to crack.

Mr Fox said the man threw a chair, possibly causing damage to the door.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, a father of five, had been arguing with his mother about his children.

He said due to DV orders, the defendant was not able to have contact with his children and his mother wanted to spend time with her grandchildren, but the defendant didn’t want to breach the DV order against the children’s mother.

Mr Fox said the defendant had significant and many convictions for domestic violence on his record including being sentenced in April 2021 to a 12-month suspended prison term and an 18-month prison term handed down to him in August 2019 for breaching a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said the defendant’s record indicated he had not been learning his lesson.

“I’m not considering this as an escalation, but you have to find a way of dealing without lashing out,” she said.



Mr Fox said the activation of the suspended sentence which the defendant breached with the May 23 offences required a parole eligibility date (under Queensland legislation).

Mr Gimbert asked the magistrate to not activate the suspended sentence as it would activate the requirement of the defendant only being allowed a parole eligibility date.

“The information that we have currently is that its some six to eight months (delay in parole applications being assessed),” he said.

“I understand Legal Aid have been updated that people applying for parole now would not see it approved until December.”

Mr Fox said he had seen that email last week.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said she was aware of the parole delays.

Mr Gimbert said a parole eligibility date with the delays on parole being approved would mean his client would serve an unjust amount of time in prison.

“I understand there’s some precedent with the district court, for example, has been structuring sentences to take into account the significant, extent of delay in parole applications,” Ms Beckinsale said.

She said the parole delay was “really blown out” at the moment.

Ms Beckinsale ordered the defendant to six months prison with immediate parole and did not activate the suspended sentence. A conviction was recorded.

