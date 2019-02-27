Repeat offender accused of stealing from neighbour

Fiona Kay Newell, 41, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after police executed a search warrant on her unit and found evidence linking her to the break and enters.

A WOMAN facing charges over break and enters and theft, with one victim living in the same block of units as her, and with a 14-page criminal record, has been released on bail.

Fiona Kay Newell, 41, (pictured) applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after police executed a search warrant on her unit and found evidence linking her to the break and enters.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said there were four victims who were able to identify Newell.

She said one of the victims was an 80-year-old man and one a 19-year-old woman.

Ms Marsden said another 50-year-old victim had property stolen from their veranda.

The court heard Newell, who has a 14-page criminal record starting in 2001, was sentenced in January for similar offending and received a suspended sentence.

"She is almost certainly looking at time in prison,” Ms Marsden said.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgesen said his client lived alone and was about to commence university studies.

He said she had four children living with other family members and she had worked at a motel in Yeppoon but was currently unemployed.

Mr Jorgensen said Newell was not a flight risk due to being a part-time carer for her mother and bail would allow her to get her affairs in order.

He said her risk of re-offending could be managed by a curfew and regular reporting to police.

Magistrate Catherine Benson granted Newell bail with curfew between 6pm and 6am, daily reporting to police and no contact with any victims or prosecution witnesses.