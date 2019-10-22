Repeat offender back in court

A YOUNG man with a “massive criminal history” has moved towns in an effort to avoid repeat offending.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said about 5pm on September 12 at an Emerald residence, the defendant argued with his mother and then went to his room, yelling “dog” and “c---” back at her.

Lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had relocated to Rockhampton due to having a “difficult relationship” with his mother.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the defendant had a “massive criminal history” for his age which included six probation orders for offences.

He ordered the teen to pay a $400 fine and a conviction was recorded.