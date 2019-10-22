Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Judge with gavel on table
Judge with gavel on table
Crime

Repeat offender back in court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 4:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man with a “massive criminal history” has moved towns in an effort to avoid repeat offending.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said about 5pm on September 12 at an Emerald residence, the defendant argued with his mother and then went to his room, yelling “dog” and “c---” back at her.

Lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had relocated to Rockhampton due to having a “difficult relationship” with his mother.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the defendant had a “massive criminal history” for his age which included six probation orders for offences.

He ordered the teen to pay a $400 fine and a conviction was recorded.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NO DIVING: Council takes starting blocks

    premium_icon NO DIVING: Council takes starting blocks

    News Small Central Queensland town can no longer take a dive but council says it’s for good reason.

    Tough windy conditions for Rocky Barra Bounty

    premium_icon Tough windy conditions for Rocky Barra Bounty

    News A barramundi was caught that was released in 2015 and has grown over 500mm.

    Cap Coast hotel named best Keno venue in the state

    premium_icon Cap Coast hotel named best Keno venue in the state

    News Check out which popular coastal venue took home the prestigious title at the annual...

    • 22nd Oct 2019 4:30 PM
    Phantom comes to life for Coast contingency

    premium_icon Phantom comes to life for Coast contingency

    News CAPRICORN Coast arts community are burning up the kilometres between Yeppoon and...

    • 22nd Oct 2019 4:30 PM