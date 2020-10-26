Repeat offender jailed for disqualified driving

A MAN who has been disqualified from driving for 13 years has been sent to jail for his latest disqualified driving offence which involved taking his heavily pregnant partner to hospital.

Errol John Miller, 37, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified by a court order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Miller driving on Alma St at 1.30pm on October 2.

He said Miller had originally been disqualified in 2009 and was still disqualified until 2022 before being sentenced this week.

Mr Fox said Miller was on parole at the time of this latest offence for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and while intoxicated.

Miller’s blood alcohol content was almost five times the legal limit (0.277).

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said Miller, a father of eight children aged 19 years old to one week old, had driven his heavily pregnant partner to hospital as she was in pain and then choose to drive his children to his mother’s place with intention of returning to the hospital.

He said it was during that trip that Miller was intercepted driving.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Miller had an appalling history.

“The only positive thing I can see on your driving history is that your last disqualified driving offence was in 2012,” he said.

Mr Schubert sentenced Miller to six months’ prison with parole eligibility on November 25, and disqualified him from driving for a further two years.