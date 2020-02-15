Repeat offender looking forward to becoming a dad

AN offender with a 22-page criminal record who went on a crime spree, racking up 26 charges, finally has something positive to focus on – becoming a father for the first time.

Nicholas William Ryan, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 7 to all charges which included unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fraud using stolen bank cards, along with enter premise and commit indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford read out the facts of the charges which involved Ryan dishonestly obtaining goods via paywave transactions to the value of $856.60 and stealing $20.

He said Ryan had a 22-page criminal record that spanned over 25 years and included robbery with violence convictions, assault occasioning bodily harm, stealing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

“The defendant is currently on a suspended sentence,” Snr Constable Rumford said.

The court heard Ryan had been released back into the community 12 weeks prior to being apprehended and his first offence in the list of 26 was committed just six weeks after his release.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had a difficult childhood involving abuse.

He said Ryan had an extensive history of using cannabis, heroin and ice.

“At the time of this offending, he was living with his former partner’s daughter,” Mr Gimbert said.

“There was some talk of his former partner wanting to get back together.

“He was then told his former partner made a complaint to police so he went back to using ice.”

He said Ryan had a new partner who was pregnant.

“He is looking forward to being a father,” Mr Gimbert said.

He said Ryan was looking to relocate away from Rockhampton when he was released from prison.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Ryan to an 18-month prison term, declared 50 days presentence custody and set parole release on June 17, 2020.

He has been recommitted to the Brisbane District Court after breaching a suspended sentence handed down in August 2019.