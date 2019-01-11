Repeat offender told to 'bring toothbrush and PJs' next time

Nicholas James Stevens, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of stealing.

A ROCKHAMPTON man who volunteers at the PCYC faced court for stealing copper pipes worth $1000 from the Rockhampton Hospital and this was not his first dishonesty offence.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Stevens drove his vehicle into the hospital grounds on October 15 and parked next to the plumber's workshop.

He said he then removed copper piping from a bench and placed it in his vehicle and drove off.

Mr Fox said Stevens returned three days later and carried out the same act.

He said CCTV captured Stevens' registration plates and police found "trade-in” receipts when they spoke with Stevens about the matter.

Stevens was on a community service order at the time of the offending, for stealing.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Stevens had worked in various jobs and volunteered with the youth organisation, PCYC.

She said he had recently obtained a new job as a door-knocking salesperson and had completed the 80 hours community service he was ordered to do in April 2018.

Magistrate Cameron Press attacked the father of two over his two-page criminal history which was littered with dishonesty convictions dating back to 2008 and attracted fines to probation, a suspended sentence and the community service order.

"Your record, sir, when I look through it, is almost completely about being dishonest,” he said.

Stevens has one conviction for a non-dishonest offence - having a knife in a public place.

"You either need to change your behaviour now or be prepared to spend actual time in prison,” Mr Press said.

"Next time, bring your toothbrush and pajamas.”

He sentenced Stevens to a six-month prison term with immediate parole and ordered him to pay restitution of $1000.