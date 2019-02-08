Repeat unlicensed driver continues to break road rules

DRIVER IN COURT: A repeat offender has been disqualified from obtaining a driver's licence for two-and-a-half years.

A REPEAT offender has been disqualified from obtaining a driver's licence for two-and-a-half years after driving a group of drunk people home while unlicensed.

Mykel Jon Willis pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of being a repeat offender driving a motor vehicle while his driver's licence was disqualified by a court order.

On November 24, about 4pm, the defendant was caught driving a group of people home in Chinchilla.

The lawyer for the defence said Mr Willis understood he shouldn't have been driving at the time and drove because the owner of the vehicle was an elderly man and the others who were with him were intoxicated. He said, in his view, it was better a sober unlicensed person drove rather than an intoxicated licensed driver.

The court heard the 30-year-old was trying to keep the peace and get everybody home safely after the elderly man, who has difficulty walking, was unable to walk home and was very stubborn about leaving his car at the RSL.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the defendant had an appalling traffic history that demonstrated he had never held a driver's licence.

"You continue to break the road rules,” Mr Clarke said.

"You have driven again while disqualified. It seems to me you have a disregard for the law.”

He was sentenced to two months in prison with immediate parole and disqualified from obtaining a driver's licence for two-and-a-half years.

In breach of a suspended sentence imposed in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on November 23, he was further imposed one month imprisonment, served cumulatively with the two months of imprisonment previously imposed.