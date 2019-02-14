Repeat unlicensed driver gets one last chance

A REPEAT unlicensed driver was given one last chance after fronting Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Rex Allen Jacob, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence disqualified by a court order, as well as one count of driving an unregistered vehicle and one count of driving an uninsured vehicle.

On August 8, last year, Richmond police intercepted a Ford Falcon driving on Flinders Highway for a licence check.

After checking the defendant's details it was revealed he had a disqualified driver's licence, and the car was unregistered and uninsured.

The court was told Jacob had travelled with family to Mt Isa for a funeral.

The defendant's lawyer said Jacob's daughter had to get back to Rockhampton and there was pressure placed upon him by family to get her back. Jacob accepted it was his decision to drive.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $1417.