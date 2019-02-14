Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rex Allen Jacob pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Monday.
Rex Allen Jacob pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Monday. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
Crime

Repeat unlicensed driver gets one last chance

Aden Stokes
by
13th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REPEAT unlicensed driver was given one last chance after fronting Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Rex Allen Jacob, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence disqualified by a court order, as well as one count of driving an unregistered vehicle and one count of driving an uninsured vehicle.

On August 8, last year, Richmond police intercepted a Ford Falcon driving on Flinders Highway for a licence check.

After checking the defendant's details it was revealed he had a disqualified driver's licence, and the car was unregistered and uninsured.

The court was told Jacob had travelled with family to Mt Isa for a funeral.

The defendant's lawyer said Jacob's daughter had to get back to Rockhampton and there was pressure placed upon him by family to get her back. Jacob accepted it was his decision to drive.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $1417.

rockhampton crime rockhampton magistrates court uninsured vehicles unlicenced driving unregistered driving
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the historial story of how the day began centuries ago

    Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    premium_icon Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    News The economy is bouncing back and Greg Adams is busy.

    Former Rockhampton councillor honoured with OAM

    premium_icon Former Rockhampton councillor honoured with OAM

    News 'I put my heart and soul into those organisations'

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    Crime He was caught throwing away substances later found to be meth