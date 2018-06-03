Repeat unlicensed driver off road for good now

WEEKS after repeat unlicensed driver Darryl Edmund was busted in his latest offending, the 67-year-old suffered medical problems to have led to it being impossible for him to drive ever again.

Edmund pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to driving unlicensed.

He was intercepted by police on Cooper St on March 8 at 2.55pm.

Edmund's Northern Territory license had expired in August 2012.

The court heard after this offence, Edmund had suffered many strokes and was losing his vision and was unlikely to ever be able to drive again. He's even sold his car four weeks ago.

Edmund was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months.