Repeat unlicensed driver ordered off road for three years

Rebecca Danelle Cherrie, 36, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 20 to one count of driving without a licence, repeat offender disqualified by court order. Picture: Contributed

A REPEAT unlicensed driver has had her vehicle immobilised and licence further disqualified after she was caught behind the wheel, driving to a friend’s house in Mount Morgan.

Rebecca Danelle Cherrie, 36, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 19 to one count of driving without a licence as a repeat offender disqualified by court order.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were conducting a static random breath testing site on James St, Mt Morgan, at 10.05am on June 27, when they directed Cherrie to enter the site.

Ms King said Cherrie was directed to enter the site multiple times, but instead turned onto William St, where she was intercepted in a driveway.

She said Cherrie was unable to produce a driver’s licence and said she didn’t have her wallet on her.

She said checks revealed Cherrie’s licence was court disqualified for two years until May 22, 2021.

She said Cherrie told police she had made an application for a special hardship licence and had received a temporary licence, however, there was no evidence to support that claim.

She said the vehicle was immobilised and further inquiries with the Department of Transport revealed Cherrie was unlicensed and not the holder of a special or temporary hardship licence.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said her client had turned down William St because she was visiting a friend.

“She did not try to evade or obstruct police,” Ms Davis said.

“She was apprehended on her friend’s driveway.”

She said her client had a history of drug abuse, specifically methamphetamine, and had rehabilitated some time ago.

Cherrie was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for three years with convictions recorded.

