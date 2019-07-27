Replay: Iona holds off Padua in AIC thriller
Iona College's defence was heavily tested but the school was able to desperately hold on against Padua College in the opening round of the AIC rugby league.
In a frantic few minutes from the final bell, Padua consistently put Iona under pressure but ultimately fell short in an 18-16 thriller.
Watch the full replay of the match in the player above, and access full replays of the Grade 9 match here, and the Grade 10 match here.
