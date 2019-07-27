Menu
Replay: Iona holds off Padua in AIC thriller

by Kyle Pollard
27th Jul 2019 4:13 PM
Iona College's defence was heavily tested but the school was able to desperately hold on against Padua College in the opening round of the AIC rugby league.

In a frantic few minutes from the final bell, Padua consistently put Iona under pressure but ultimately fell short in an 18-16 thriller.

Watch the full replay of the match in the player above, and access full replays of the Grade 9 match here, and the Grade 10 match here.

The Courier-Mail will livestream from all seven rounds this season, covering different schools throughout the year. Sign up now to make sure you don't miss out.

