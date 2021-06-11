Replay: Mendi Rays vs Bull Sharks in Sapphire clash

A solid effort by the Northern Mendi Rays to secure their first win of the season was stopped by the Bond Bull Sharks in Townsville tonight.

Recent performances by both teams, and an injury to a key Bull Sharks Player, meant it was a real opportunity for the Rays to claim a win but after a fluctuating first half, it was the visitors who managed to dominate.

The Bull Sharks were able to stabilise a lead by halftime, with a 30-37 lead which extended to a 53-41 match win.

Kristen Oxenford in action. Picture: Supplied

It wasn’t an easy defeat however, with the Bull Sharks looking flustered towards the end of the final quarter as the persistent Rays laid on the defensive pressure which translated to points, however the burst was too little too late.

Bull Sharks’ wing defender Ava Black, who turns 18 today, helped bolster a strong defensive force which pressured the Rays’ attempts at conversion.

And while the Bull Sharks were down star Maddi Ridley due to an Achilles injury, veteran Kristen Oxenford was able to return and make an impact in the centre court with both speed and high-pressure defence.

