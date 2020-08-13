Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Soccer

REPLAY: Qld Schools Premier League Chancellor v Kelvin Grove

by Andrew Dawson
13th Aug 2020 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Seven schools will be playing for a place in the Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today.

Palm Beach Currumbin, Kelvin Grove SC, Helensvale SHS, Chancellor SC, Cavendish Road SHS. Corinda SHS and Murrumba SC have teams in the semi-finals, with matches to be livestreamed on this website from 9AM today.

Subscribe now to view the games, plus next week's grand finals, while also unlocking the best news coverage across News' sites around Australia.

Cavendish Road SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin were old campaigners in the finals, but the appearance Corinda SHS will be new-comers to the finals arena.

TODAY'S SEMI-FINALS SCHEDULE

9am: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Chancellor SC (junior girls)

11am: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior boys)

1pm: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior girls)

1pm: Kelvin Grove SC v Corinda SHS (junior boys)

3pm: Murrumba SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

More Stories

chancellor state college kelvin grove state college livestream queensland schools premier league replay
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Capricorn Hwy servo’s plans for major motel expansion

        Premium Content Capricorn Hwy servo’s plans for major motel expansion

        Property The development application is for 15 units, to be built in two stages

        $1000 sapphire pendant up for grabs at Gem Expo

        Premium Content $1000 sapphire pendant up for grabs at Gem Expo

        Life A great line-up of traders, all from Queensland, will treat the public to many...

        RELIEF: Extension to Rocky rates due date

        Premium Content RELIEF: Extension to Rocky rates due date

        Council News Council has extended the due date for rates notices after Australia Post confirmed...

        Cafe treats staff to getaway for hard work during COVID-19

        Premium Content Cafe treats staff to getaway for hard work during COVID-19

        Business The Rockhampton CBD cafe will be closed until the weekend.