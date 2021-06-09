REPLAYS: AFLQ Schools Cup qualifying

The second of three gala days of the booming Streets Smart AFLQ Schools Cup qualifying rounds are set to get under way from 9am on Wednesday.

Today’s matches will be played between 26 junior and senior male teams.

Teams competing on Wednesday, June 9 include: St John’s College Nambour, Siena Catholic College, Sunshine Coast Grammar School, Coolum SHS, Caloundra SHS, Matthew Flinders Anglican College, Maroochydore SHS, Immanuel Lutheran College, St Teresa’s Catholic College, St Andrews Anglican College, Sunshine Beach SHS, Glasshouse Christian College, Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Glasshouse Christian College, Mountain Creek SHS, Morayfield State High School and Chancellor State College.

News Corp Australia will be covering all of the matches on field 1 and 2 from the Maroochydore Sports Complex on Fishermans Road.

The junior sports benchmark Schools Cup competition will also feature matches on Wednesday and June 16, all livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au from the Multi Sports Complex which features a world class playing surfaces.

REPLAY: SIENA, 30, DEFEAT ST ANDREW’S, 21

Billy Koina from Sienna kicked the first major of the day and helped his team get out to a commanding lead of 24-0 at halftime.

St Andrews fought back gamely to start the 2nd half, but it wasn’t enough, going down by 8 with match ending 30-22.

REPLAY: SIENA, 30, DEFEAT ST ANDREW'S, 21

REPLAY: ST TERESA’S, 31, DEFEAT CALOUNDRA, 13

St Teresa’s player Jye Mure got his team started early by kicking the first major in the first few plays of the game.

St. Teresa’s held their opponents scoreless at halftime with the score being 25-0.

A much slower paced 2nd half resulted in Tyler Whiteling from Sienna getting his team off the mark but it wasn’t enough as the match ended 31-13 and St Teresa’s being crowned winners.



REPLAY: ST TERESA'S, 31, DEFEAT CALOUNDRA, 13

REPLAY: SUNSHINE BEACH, 25, DEFEAT IMMANUEL COLLEGE, 12

With the rain starting to come down the wet and slippery conditions meant it was a hard fought first half for both teams.

Sunshine Beach State High led 1.1.7 to Immanuel Lutheran College 1.0.6 at halftime.

Sunshine Beach player Max Enright and Immanuel’s Will Ashworth kicked the opening goals for their team.

Sunshine Beach came away winners kicking 4.1.25 to 2.0.12 in the end.

In the other match on field 4, Mountain Creek State High beat Coolum State High 36-7.

REPLAY: SUNSHINE BEACH, 25, DEFEAT IMMANUEL COLLEGE, 12

REPLAY: ST JOHN’S, 34, DEFEAT IMMANUEL COLLEGE, 15

The St John’s junior boys team had no issues with the wet footy as they took a commanding lead of 18-6 at halftime.

Ollie Dolan and Noah Rodoreda helped St John’s to their first major scores before Jayden Dunlop from Immanuel replied with a six pointer of his own.

St John’s continued the second half the same way they started the match, coming away victorious 34-15.

The other match on field 3 between Maroochydore State High and Sunshine Beach State High was close, with Sunshine coming away winners 15-8.

REPLAY: ST JOHN'S, 34, DEFEAT IMMANUEL COLLEGE, 15

REPLAY: COOLUM, 19, DEFEAT ST ANDREWS COLLEGE, 1

REPLAY: COOLUM, 19, DEFEAT ST ANDREWS COLLEGE, 1

Coolum started the match on fire and controlled the ball and field possession well.

Coolum’s Kaius Filder-Sullivan kicked two in the opening 10 minutes and Zakai Lennox-Smith kicked a six pointer of his own for their team to hold an 18-1 lead at halftime.

The final score was Coolum 19 to St Andrew’s 1.

Meanwhile, St Teresa’s Catholic College 24 beat Matthew Flinders Anglican College 6 in the match on field three.

REPLAY: ST ANDREW’S COLLEGE, 29, DEFEAT GOOD SHEPHERD COLLEGE 0

Long kicks into the forward 50 were tactics for both teams as rain came down.

Jadden Furness helped St Andrew’s to their first point of the day and helped his team to a comfortable 3.3.21 to 0 score line at halftime.

Josh Bertholini kicked two in the second half and Will Day kicked one as St Andrew’s came away comfortable winners 4.5.29 to Good Sheperd’s 0.

In the other match on field four Siena Catholic College won convincingly, 38 to 6 over Maroochydore State High.

REPLAY: ST ANDREW'S COLLEGE, 29, DEFEAT GOOD SHEPHERD COLLEGE 0

REPLAY: MOUNTAIN CREEK, 23, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS, 13

REPLAY: MOUNTAIN CREEK, 23, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS, 13

REPLAY: ST JOHN’S COLLEGE, 54, DEFEAT MAROOCHYDORE SHS

REPLAY: ST JOHN'S COLLEGE, 54, DEFEAT MAROOCHYDORE SHS

REPLAY: MAROOCHDORE SHS, 22, DEFEAT ST ANDREWS COLLEGE

REPLAY: MAROOCHDORE SHS, 22, DEFEAT ST ANDREWS COLLEGE

REPLAY: SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE, 42, DEFEAT COOLUM SHS

REPLAY: SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE, 42, DEFEAT COOLUM SHS

REPLAY: SUNSHINE BEACH SHS (SENIORS), 27, DEFEAT COOLUM SHS

REPLAY: SUNSHINE BEACH SHS (SENIORS), 27, DEFEAT COOLUM SHS

REPLAY: ST JOHN’S COLLEGE (JUNIORS), 23, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS

REPLAY: ST JOHN'S COLLEGE (JUNIORS), 23, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS

REPLAY: GOOD SHEPHERD COLLEGE, 24, DEFEAT ST ANDREW’S COLLEGE

REPLAY: GOOD SHEPHERD COLLEGE, 24, DEFEAT ST ANDREW'S COLLEGE

REPLAY: SIENA COLLEGE, 51, DEFEAT ST TERESA’S COLLEGE (SENIORS)

REPLAY: SIENA COLLEGE, 51, DEFEAT ST TERESA'S COLLEGE (SENIORS)

SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: MOUNTAIN CREEK SHS, 34, DEFEAT SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE (SENIORS)

SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: MOUNTAIN CREEK SHS, 34, DEFEAT SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE (SENIORS)

SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: ST ANDREW’S COLLEGE, 41, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS (SENIORS)

SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: ST ANDREW'S COLLEGE, 41, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS (SENIORS)

JUNIOR SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: ST JOHN’S COLLEGE, 24, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS

JUNIOR SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: ST JOHN'S COLLEGE, 24, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS

JUNIOR SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE, 33, DEFEAT GOOD SHEPHERD

JUNIOR SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE, 33, DEFEAT GOOD SHEPHERD

SENIOR FINAL REPLAY: MOUNTAIN CREEK SHS, 3Q, DEFEAT SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE

SENIOR FINAL REPLAY: MOUNTAIN CREEK SHS, 3Q, DEFEAT SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE

JUNIOR FINAL REPLAY: SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE, 35, DEFEAT ST JOHN’S COLLEGE

JUNIOR FINAL REPLAY: SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE, 35, DEFEAT ST JOHN'S COLLEGE

