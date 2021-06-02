Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

LIVE: Aaron Payne Cup & Cowboys Challenge - Rockhampton Grammar vs Emmaus College
Rugby League

Replays: Rocky Grammar v Emmaus in Payne Cup, Cowboys Challenge

Pam McKay
2nd Jun 2021 1:02 PM | Updated: 4:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton Grammar School has beaten Emmaus College 26-10 in their opening encounter of the Aaron Payne Cup.

WATCH THE REPLAY ABOVE

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup, will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

Rockhampton Grammar and Emmaus are making their return to Queensland’s premier schoolboys rugby league competition this year

REPLAY: Cowboys Challenge Rugby League – Emmaus College, 44 defeated Rockhampton Grammar, 6

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream cowboys challenge emmaus college rockhampton grammar school rugby league school sport qld
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire crew called to CQ truck fire

        Premium Content Fire crew called to CQ truck fire

        News The incident was called in on Wednesday afternoon.

        DV offender breached no contact order twice in one week

        Premium Content DV offender breached no contact order twice in one week

        Crime A domestic violence offender ordered not to go near his victim breached conditions...

        Star player to shine at pop-up polo event

        Premium Content Star player to shine at pop-up polo event

        Entertainment He is recognised as the best up-and-coming polo player in Australia with an...

        Brazen thief leaves rings in place of stolen cash

        Premium Content Brazen thief leaves rings in place of stolen cash

        Crime A man who opportunistically stole a wallet handed it to police, with two rings in...