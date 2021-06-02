Replays: Rocky Grammar v Emmaus in Payne Cup, Cowboys Challenge

Rockhampton Grammar School has beaten Emmaus College 26-10 in their opening encounter of the Aaron Payne Cup.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup, will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

Rockhampton Grammar and Emmaus are making their return to Queensland’s premier schoolboys rugby league competition this year

