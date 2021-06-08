Menu
LIVE: Aaron Payne Cup & Cowboys Challenge - Shalom College vs Rockhampton Grammar School
Rugby League

REPLAYS: Rocky Grammar v Shalom in Cowboys Challenge, Payne Cup

Pam McKay
8th Jun 2021 11:18 AM
Rockhampton Grammar will be chasing back-to-back wins when they take on Bundaberg’s Shalom College in Round 2 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Tuesday.

The teams will face off at 1.15pm and you can watch the action live on this website.

The Cowboys Challenge clash between the same schools will also be livestreamed at 12.05pm.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge, as well as the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

REPLAY: SHALOM COLLEGE, 38 DEFEATS ROCKHAMPTON GRAMMAR, 0 IN COWBOYS CHALLENGE

Rockhampton Grammar opened their 2021 APC campaign with a 26-10 win over Emmaus College last week.

REPLAY: ROCKHAMPTON GRAMMAR, 28 TAKES THE WIN AGAINST SHALOM COLLEGE, 20 IN AARON PAYNE CUP

Rockhampton Grammar, Emmaus and Shalom have this year joined Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition, which has been revamped this year.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

