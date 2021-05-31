The University of Sunshine Coast Rip have kept their undefeated starts to the Basketball Queensland QSL1 competition alive after taking home two wins over the Southern Districts Spartans.

Both the men’s and women’s Rip teams came into the match at Rowland Cowan Stadium on the back of two dominant performances against Toowoomba and Gladstone.

But the Spartans, who were playing at home, provided a much tougher challenge.

However, USC proved too good with the men recording a 71-61 victory while the women claimed a 69-55 victory.

REPLAY: Queensland Basketball (Men's) - Southern District Spartans v USC Rip City: Watch the replay: Queensland Basketball (Men's) - Southern District Spartans v USC Rip City.

In the men, the home team started in form with a 19-13 first quarter but the Rip returned fire in the second quarter to lead by one point at half-time.

From there, it was all the visitors who dominated the second half to finish with a 10-point win.

Callum Parsons was the top scorer with 20 points for USC while Tom Cordwell had 16 and Dane Glover had 15.

For the Spartans, Tristan Lacy led the way with 18 points.

REPLAY: Queensland Basketball (Women's) - Southern District Spartans v USC Rip City: Watch the replay: Queensland Basketball (Women's) - Southern District Spartans v USC Rip City.

In the women’s clash, the dominant Rip trio of Francis Donders, Chloe Coughlin and Camryn Hughes were too good for the young Spartans side.

Donders had an impressive game with 20 points, nine steals, seven rebounds and seven assists while Hughes had 15 and Coughlin scored 12.

Natasha Le Bas was the top scorer for the Spartans with 18 points.

Originally published as REPLAYS: SD Spartans v USC Rip Basketball Qld QSL1