REPLAYS: St Brendan’s V Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

St Brendan’s College will meet Shalom College in Round 3 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Wednesday.

The teams clash at 1.15pm at St Brendan’s College.

The same schools will play in the Cowboys Challenge at 12.05pm.

Both games will be livestreamed on this website.

Replays of both game will also be made available on this website as soon as possible.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge, as well as the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

The Aaron Payne Cup, Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition, has been revamped this year with nine teams playing in two pools.

REPLAY ONE: ST BRENDAN’S (26) v SHALOM COLLEGE (4)

REPLAY ONE: ST BRENDAN’S (28) v SHALOM COLLEGE (0)