Armed robbery arrest, Maroochydore
Crime

Replica shotgun used to threaten staff in terrifying robbery

Ashley Carter
by
4th Jul 2020 6:30 AM
A 45-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly using a replica shotgun to threaten staff of a Maroochydore business during a terrifying armed robbery on Friday night.

It's alleged about 6pm, the man attended the Aerodrome Rd business armed with the replica shotgun and threatened staff, who complied.

COURT AWAITS ASSESSMENT OF MAGIK COL'S ALLEGED KILLER

Police said in a statement the man allegedly fled with a sum of money towards the CBD.

He was found minutes later by the dog squad hiding in front of a business on Maud St and was arrested without incident.

A 45-year-old Rockhampton man has been charged with armed robbery, threats and possess utensils. The matter will be heard in court on Saturday morning.

armed robbery arrest maroochydore queensland police scd crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

