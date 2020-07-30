Report card: Fitzroy healthier, but data lacking

THE health of Fitzroy Basin waterways slightly improved over the past 12 months, according to a Fitzroy Partnership for River Health report card released today.

A low B grade for 2018-19, considered ‘Good’, is up from a high C, considered ‘Fair’, the previous year.

Confidence in the data informing that rating was low, however, due to a lack of certain data.

The findings in the ninth annual report come from water-monitoring data collected by 23 organisations across 11 catchments.

Fitzroy Partnership for River Health executive officer Dr Leigh Stitz said the general progress could be partly attributed to “low rainfall conditions in the majority of the catchments, which results in sediment and nutrients remaining on ground, and not flowing into our waterways and impacting water quality”.

“Over the past nine years, the aquatic ecosystem health of the basin has remained relatively consistent, showcasing that despite it being a busy, working catchment, the Fitzroy Basin is quite resilient,” she said.

Dr Stitz said although getting an A grade “would not be impossible”, it would be “quite difficult”.

“‘A’ means pristine,” she said.

The Fitzroy Basin report card.

The Fitzroy Partnership for River Health was formed in 2012 and comprises the Federal and State Governments and organisations involved in mining, agriculture, and research.

The partners provide funding and data, and the Independent Science Panel reviews the results.

CQUniversity senior research officer and Independent Science Panel science coordinator Catherine Jones said the ratings were relative to a best-case-scenario benchmark for each individual catchment.

She hoped to improve the organisation’s confidence in its analyses by bettering its monitoring efforts.

“Currently nobody is sampling for the ecology data,” she said about the Fitzroy catchment.

An associate of the Fitzroy Partnership would need to take on that task.

Independent Science Panel chair Dr Eva Abal said overall, the region had lower than average rainfall and many catchments remained in drought conditions.

“Maintaining high ground cover should be a priority for all land users to ensure the catchments are not as impacted by high rainfall events in future,” she said.

“The amount, duration and intensity of rainfall impacts directly on water quality and ecology, as rainfall is a natural climatic driver.”